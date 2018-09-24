News Release: The Drama Center Presents an Evening of Short Plays #37

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Presents an Evening of Short Plays #37

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events presents an Evening of Short Plays #37, “Oasis at the Airport Bar,” eight new plays by members of the Drama Center’s Playwrights Forum. Performances will be held 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 4; 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, October 5 and 6; and 2 pm, Sunday, October 7. Admission is a suggested donation of $10. Friday night’s performance will conclude with a talk-back session with the playwrights and production team.

This evening of new original plays is set in an airport bar. Flight delayed? Canceled? Right on schedule? Everyone’s been stuck at the airport. Shows run the gamut of theater possibilities: comedies, dramas, absurdist plays, and even musicals.

The show will feature: The Kindness of Strangers by Mike Brannon; A Southern Surprise by Karin Willet; The Travelers by Cari Hopson; No Way Out by Grace Ellis; Gotta Go by Andy Ralston-Asumendi; The Invisibles by Phillip Hunter Gilfus; The Target by Randal Morris; and We’re all on Standby by Sally Kinka.

For more information, visit the Drama Center website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/arts-culture/the-drama-center-5550> or call 336-335-6426.

Photo Caption: Charles Rauscher and Ryan Holden star in an Evening of Short Plays #37, “Oasis at the Airport Bar.” Photo by Sam McClenaghan.

