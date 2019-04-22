News Release: The Drama Center Presents ‘A Murder’s a Murder, No Matter How Small’ May 9-11

Thanks for catching that! I have sent a correction.

Amanda

I thought we changed the location? It’s at Caldcleugh.

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sally Kinka

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-335-6426

The Drama Center Presents ‘A Murder’s a Murder, No Matter How Small’ May 9-11

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2018) – The Drama Center presents the All Abilities Actors Legion (AAAL) original play A Murder’s a Murder, No Matter How Small at 7:30 pm Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, and 2 pm, Saturday, May 11, in the Steven D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

AAAL is an inclusive theatre company of actors of all abilities. A Murder’s a Murder, No Matter How Small was created collaboratively by the performers in the group, who have been meeting since February 5, brainstorming, improvising and rehearsing this uniquely twisted mash-up. It’s Dr. Seuss meets Dateline. When new evidence comes to the surface during the renovation of an historic hotel, a death that was ruled a suicide in 1922 gets a new examination. With colorful characters, Seussian rhymes, and silent movie antics, the audience will delight in watching the evidence unfold.

For more information go to www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call 336-373-2974.

Photos courtesy of Sam McClenaghan. Image 2: (From left) The cast of A Murder’s A Murder: Z Fox, Yakima Fox, (foreground) Ken Egerton, Samuel Johnson, Kaleab Kurtz, Tommy Thel, Megan Lilly, Leah Egerton, and Sydni Malone-Birnbach.

Image 4: (From left) Brad Rice, Sydni Sydni Malone-Birnbach, Leah Egerton, Megan Lilly.

# # #

