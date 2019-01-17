News Release: The Drama Center Offers New Season of All Abilities Actors’ Legion

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Offers New Season of All Abilities Actors’ Legion

GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2019) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events will kick off a new season of its All Abilities Actors’ Legion (AAAL), an inclusive theater program for ages 13 through adults. The legion will meet 7-9 pm every Tuesday from February 5 to May 7, and will hold a public performance May 9-11. The first meeting will be in Studio 108 of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. There is a $50 fee to participate. Register online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&type=DRAMA>.

The Drama Center encourages people, including those with disabilities, to perform and participate in all its theater programs. AAAL is a special opportunity for individuals with disabilities to work together to create a piece of theater.

For more information, contact Todd Fisher, Drama Center director, at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2974.

