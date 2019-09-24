News Release: The Drama Center Offers Discount for Fall Theatre Education Classes

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Offers Discount for Fall Theatre Education Classes

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2019) – The Drama Center will offer its fall theatre education classes for the discount price of $50 each. The regular cost is $90-95. Register online at www.thedramacenter.com.

Fall Courses:

Time for Technique

Mondays 7-8:30 pm, September 23 to November 18

Ages 13 and up

Serious actors will love the Stanislavski’s Method for acting. It is designed to allow all actors to create believable characters and help them to put themselves in the place of the character.

Comedy and Combat

Saturdays, 11am to 12:30 pm, September 28 to November 16

Ages 9 and up

Learn the art of stage combat. This class will be taught by a professional clown and a stage combat practitioner. The class is $95 and runs from

Mini-Musical: “Willy Wonka”

Saturdays, 10-11 am, September 28 to November 16

Ages 9-15

Students will learn singing techniques, Broadway dancing and acting. They will perform excerpts from “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory.”

Storybook Theatre

Saturdays, 9-10 am, September 28 to November 16

Ages 6-8

Children will be introduced to acting, expression, ensemble work, and movement. They will create a script and turn it into a performance.

In addition to classes, there are monthly workshops in Improvisation, Playwriting, Directing and Movie Making, and the All Abilities Actors Legion, an acting group that includes individuals who disabilities.

For more information or to register, go to www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call 336-373-2728.

