News Release: The Drama Center Offers Discount Classes for 50th Anniversary

The Drama Center Offers Discount Classes for 50th Anniversary

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events will celebrate its 50th anniversary season by offering theatre education opportunities at a special $50 price. This is a savings of 35 percent for an eight-week session. Registration is now underway . Classes begin later this month and in September.

Classes are for children age 4 through adults. Classes include Musical Theatre for ages 5-12, which will teach technique through excerpts from the Broadway show Seussical, and Storybook Theatre, a creative drama class for ages 4-6. For teens, there is a Musical Theatre and Acting class. For adults, there is Movement Lab, which explores a myriad of physical theatre techniques for actors. In addition to classes, there are monthly workshops in improvisation, playwriting, directing and movie making.

For more information or to register, go to www.thedramacenter.com or call 336-373-2728.

