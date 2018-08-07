News Release: The Drama Center Introduces All Abilities Actors’ Legion

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Introduces All Abilities Actors’ Legion

GREENSBORO, NC (August 7, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events has created the All Abilities Actors’ Legion (AAAL), a new inclusive theatre program for ages 13 through adults. The legion will meet every Tuesday from August 28 to December 11, and will hold a public performance December 14-16. It costs $25 to participate. Space is limited. Register online .

The Drama Center encourages people, including those with disabilities, to perform and participate in all its theater programs. AAAL is a special opportunity for individuals with disabilities to work together to create a piece of theater.

The first legion meeting will be 5:30-7:30 pm, Tuesday, August 28 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. After the first meeting, AAAL will meet every Tuesday evening from 7-9 pm.

For more information, contact Todd Fisher, the Drama Center director, at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2974.

