News Release: The Drama Center Introduces All Abilities Actors’ Legion

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974
The Drama Center Introduces All Abilities Actors’ Legion
GREENSBORO, NC (August 7, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events has created the All Abilities Actors’ Legion (AAAL), a new inclusive theatre program for ages 13 through adults. The legion will meet every Tuesday from August 28 to December 11, and will hold a public performance December 14-16. It costs $25 to participate. Space is limited. Register online
The Drama Center encourages people, including those with disabilities, to perform and participate in all its theater programs. AAAL is a special opportunity for individuals with disabilities to work together to create a piece of theater.
The first legion meeting will be 5:30-7:30 pm, Tuesday, August 28 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. After the first meeting, AAAL will meet every Tuesday evening from 7-9 pm.
For more information, contact Todd Fisher, the Drama Center director, at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2974.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.