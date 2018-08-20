News Release: The Drama Center Holds Youth Auditions for The Uuuugly Ducking September 4-5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Holds Youth Auditions for The Uuuugly Ducking September 4-5

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2018) – The Drama Center is seeking young actors ages 7-16 to audition for The Uuuugly Duckling from 5-7 pm, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 4 and 5, in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre on the first floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

There will be cold readings from the script and improvisation. No preparation is necessary. Show dates are October 12-14 at the Odell Auditorium at Greensboro College.

This play was inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen tale. Mama Duck is puzzled by the size of one of her eggs and the barnyard concludes there was a mix up. For more information, contact Rosina Whitfield at 336-373-2728 or rosina.whitfield@greensboro-nc.gov.

