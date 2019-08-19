News Release: The Drama Center Holds Auditions for Touring Shows September 10-11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Holds Auditions for Touring Shows September 10-11

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2019) – The Drama Center will hold auditions for school touring productions of The Fisherman and the Flounder and Romeo and Juliet, a 45-Minute Foray, from 1-3 pm, Tuesday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 11, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre on the first floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

The audition will consist of improvisation and cold readings from the scripts. All ages are welcome to audition, but actors must be available during the school day. * This production is ideal for retirees, homeschoolers, or other actors with flexible schedules. The shows will travel to local elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the school year. There are two shows, one for elementary schools, and one for older students.

Both plays are high energy and interactive. The Fisherman and the Flounder is about a magic fish who grants a fisherman three wishes. He and his wife use the wishes to gain wealth and power, and eventually learn the perils of greed and selfishness. Three actors of any age are needed.

The second play is for middle and high schools. Romeo and Juliet, a 45-Minute Foray is an introduction to the play. It is part narrative, part perspective and part original Shakespearean language. Five actors are needed. Stage combat experience is helpful but not required.

More information is available at www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or by calling 336-373-2728.

