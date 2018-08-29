News Release: The Drama Center Holds Auditions for Touring Production of Dear Math September 12 and 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
The Drama Center Holds Auditions for Touring Production of Dear Math September 12 and 14
GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events will hold auditions for the touring production of Dear Math at 10 am, September 12 and 14 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Shows will be performed at area schools throughout the school year. Performers must be available during the day to rehearse and perform 2-3 times a month. There are lead roles for actors aged 12 through adult. Individuals of all shapes, sizes, genders, and races are encouraged to try out. No head shots or experience necessary. Actors will be asked to do a cold reading from the script.
Math can be fun? When two friends join forces to tackle math anxiety, they encounter a mystical guide and embark on a mysterious exploration. Dear Math is a combination of math and theater that has lots of audience participation, and will leave children laughing and learning.
