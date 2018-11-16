News Release: The Drama Center Holds Auditions for Starbright November 26 and 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

The Drama Center Holds Auditions for Starbright November 26 and 27

GREENSBORO, NC (November 16, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events will hold auditions for the New Play Project winner Starbright by Sean David Robinson at 7 pm, Monday, November 26 and Tuesday, November 27 at Caldcleugh Multicultural Art Center, 1700 Orchard St. The show, directed by Todd Fisher, will be performed January 17-20, 2019.

Starbright tells the story of Grace, an astronomer who lost her young daughter Abby nearly a year ago. As Grace’s life spins out of control, Abby appears to her and begins making bold predictions about the movements of the cosmos. Grace must determine if her daughter’s appearance is a sign of her dwindling sanity, or proof that there’s more to the universe than even she understands.

Scripts are available upon request. There are roles for actors of any racial or ethnic background. Roles include: one male lead with playable age range of 30-40; one female lead with playable age range of 30-40; one female lead with playable age range of 30-50; and one female lead with playable age range of 6-11. Head shots and experience are not necessary. Actors will be asked to do a cold reading from the script.

For more information contact Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-335-6426.

