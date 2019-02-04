News Release: The Drama Center Holds Auditions for “Purlie” February 11-12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Angela Tripp

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-335-6426

The Drama Center Holds Auditions for “Purlie” February 11-12

GREENSBORO, NC (February 4, 2019) –The Drama Center will hold auditions for actors ages 16 and older for the musical Purlie, directed by Angela Williams Tripp, from 7-9 pm, Monday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 12 at Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St.

Bring a prepared song to sing acapella. There will also be cold readings from the script.

Purlie is a fast-paced homecoming story. Purlie is a black preacher who returns to his southern hometown to reacquire a church. He will have to outwit a segregationist plantation owner to make it happen in this musical adaptation of Ossie Davis’ play Purlie Victorious.

For more information, call 336-335-6426 or email Angela.Tripp@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Angela.Tripp@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.