News Release: The Drama Center Holds Auditions for Midsummer Jersey October 15-16

The Drama Center Holds Auditions for Midsummer Jersey October 15-16

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2018) – The Drama Center is seeking youth ages 12-18 to audition for Midsummer Jersey from 5-7 pm Monday and Tuesday, October 15 and 16 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre on the first floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and improvisation. No preparation is necessary. The play is a modern, high-octane, hilarious re-telling of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream that takes place in a New Jersey seaside town. Written by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo), it deals with the impending marriage of the governor, love affairs of four high school students, and a lively group of fairies. Rosina Whitfield will direct.

For more information, contact Whitfield at 336-373-2728 or rosina.whitfield@greensboro-nc.gov.

