News Release: The Drama Center Holds Auditions for Evening of Short Plays #37 August 20-21

The Drama Center Holds Auditions for Evening of Short Plays #37 August 20-21

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events will hold auditions for Evening of Short Plays #37 at 7 pm August 20 and 21 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie Street. Performances will take place October 4-7.

These short, fun plays will only require a few hours of rehearsal a week. Actors aged 16 and older of all shapes, sizes, genders, and races are encouraged to try out. Head shots and experience are not necessary. Actors will be asked to do a cold reading from the script.

For more information, visit the Drama Center website or call 336-335-6426.

