News Release: The Drama Center Celebrates 50 Years Serving the Triad

The Drama Center Celebrates 50 Years Serving the Triad

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events will celebrate its 50th anniversary season with an exciting array of shows and theatre education opportunities at a special $50 price. The season will kick off at the upcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Barber Park July 13-22, produced in conjunction with Guilford County Schools Summer Arts Institute.

“We fill a need in the community,” says Director of Artistic Development Rosina Whitfield. “We have a strong program for children, teens, and adults doing both musicals and straight plays. We develop new plays, and produce gems rarely produced elsewhere and popular shows.”

One Drama Center specialty is youth versions of Shakespeare plays for kids as young as seven. “They love it,” says Whitfield.

This season the Drama Center will produce Shakespeare-at-Hand, two published plays by Whitfield designed to introduce Shakespeare to young people.

To celebrate its 50th year, the Drama Center is by offering all fall and spring classes for $50.

“Our educational opportunities serve as a great training ground for people interested in the theater arts,” says Drama Center Director Todd Fisher. “We hope this discounted price encourages more people to give an acting, stage combat, or comedy class a try.”

The Drama Center is also partnering with Triad Stage for a special discount 15 percent discount program. Theatregoers can see the Triad Stage’s version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and the Drama Center production of Midsummer Jersey, Ken Ludwig’s modern version that takes place on the Jersey Shore, and dine at Café Europa and White and Wood for a 15 percent discount at each location.

“We’re happy to celebrate 50 fabulous years of the Drama Center,” says Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “We believe that live theater and the arts should be accessible to all members of our community. We are proud to support a rich, diverse group of local artists through all our shows and programs – from playwrights to budding actors, comedians to filmmakers. It’s going to be an amazing year. Please join us for a show, or take this opportunity to try out one of our creative classes for a special $50 price.”

The Drama Center was set up in 1968 as part of City Arts by city founders who understood a community needs arts programing that is accessible to all residents.

Other shows scheduled, many chosen by patron surveys, are The Ugly Duckling, Dead Man’s Cell Phone, Annie, Hamlet, Junie B. Jones, and Purlie Victorious, a collaboration with Scrapmettle Theatre at the Caldcleugh Multi-cultural Arts Center.

More information is available at www.thedramacenter.com or by calling the box office at 336-335-6426. Photos and interviews available.

