News Release: The Drama Center Announces Winner of 2019 New Play Project

The Drama Center Announces Winner of 2019 New Play Project

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2018) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Events has chosen Starbright by Sean David Robinson as the winner of the 2019 New Play Project and Mark Gilbert Award. Starbright will be produced in January by the Drama Center, and kick off the 17th annual Greensboro Fringe Festival.

Robinson is a playwright, actor and photographer who was born in Winston-Salem and has lived in Asheville since 2000. Although he studied engineering at NC State and mass communication at UNC-Asheville, his playwriting is entirely self-taught.

Starbright, his first full-length play, has been selected to headline the 2018 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival and will be performed Off-Broadway in New York City this August. Starbright was also a semi-finalist for the 2018 Garry Marshall New Works Festival.

Starbright tells the story of Grace, an astronomer who lost her young daughter Abby nearly a year ago. As Grace’s life spins out of control, Abby appears to her and begins making bold predictions about the movements of the cosmos. Grace must determine if her daughter’s appearance is a sign of her dwindling sanity, or proof that there’s more to the universe than even she understands.

Robinson’s playwriting blends magical realism with authentic dialogue to tackle big issues like death, grief, and the nature of the universe. His writing strives to bring science and fiction closer together and allows room for both to flourish in the theatre. Robinson is thoroughly committed to writing strong female leads and allowing for racial- and gender-inclusive casting in all his works.

