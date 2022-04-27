News Release: Ten Selected for Residency at the Hyers

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Ten Selected for Residency at the Hyers

GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2022) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, has chosen 10 Guilford County-based artists and groups for its Residency at the Hyers program. The groups will take up residency in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater from June to October 2022 to create and premier dramatic, musical and dance productions. The groups will receive rent-free access to the 88-seat black box theater located at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

“The Residency at the Hyers program joins several other new initiatives offered by Creative Greensboro that are all focused on realizing the full potential of the Greensboro Cultural Center and providing support to a broader segment of our creative community,” said Greensboro Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deals, who oversees Creative Greensboro. “The Cultural Center has long been a place that provides critical support to creative organizations. These programs will bring in new and diverse individuals, organizations, and audiences into the space.”

* In Tune Inc.<www.intunegso.com/> will present a week of music and singing workshops culminating in a weekend of performances from June 20-26.

* Kaleab Kurtz will develop, shoot, edit, and screen a new film that explores the theme of teen homelessness from June 27 through July 10.

* Ian Hairston will develop, write, and direct an original comedy called “Messy Millennials” from July 11-24.

* Duane Cyrus<www.theatreofmovement.org/> will develop and present “Solo Performance @ Intersection,” a performance and art installation using movement and visual art that explores his perspective as an artist living at the intersections of age, gender, and race July 25 through August 21.

* Goodly Frame Theatre<www.goodlyframe.org/> will rehearse and present William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” while in residency from August 22 through September 18.

* Community Theatre of Greensboro<ctgso.org/> will present the 10th anniversary of its “Onstage and Inclusive” program during its September 19 through October 2 residency.

* Jonovan Cooper<jonovancooper.wixsite.com/jonovan> will rehearse and offer workshops discussing the history, culture, and musicianship of Ethiopian music and Ethio-jazz. The October 3-9 residency will conclude with a concert featuring traditional Ethiopian music.

* Triad Playwrights Theater<www.facebook.com/greatwriting/> will present a powerful drama, “The Unders,” by Triad playwright Pete Turner October 10-6.

* Carrie Plew will present an evening length production representing the culmination of her studies at the Laban/Bartenieff Institute for Movement Studies. Her residency will run October 17-30.

* Andy Ralston-Asumendi will present performances of 10-minute horror themed plays written by local playwrights. His residency runs October 31 through November 6.

Details on upcoming performances, including how to purchase tickets, will be available on the Residency at the Hyers<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro/creative-greensboro-partners/the-greensboro-cultural-center/residency-at-the-hyers/-fsiteid-1> webpage at CreativeGreensboro.com

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.

To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

