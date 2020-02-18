News Release: Teen Service Learning Camp Now Accepting Applications

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Teen Service Learning Camp Now Accepting Applications

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2020) – The Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) Service Learning Camp will offer two sessions, June 15-26 and July 13-24, for teens ages 15-18. Space is limited. Applications are available at www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com<www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com>.

The June session focuses on poverty and the July session focuses on inclusive recreation and people with disabilities. Week one of each session is the learning component of camp. In week two, students get hands-on experiences at organizations in the community. Participants can earn more than 50 hours of service at each session.

The cost for each session is $80, which includes a T-shirt, transportation, and participant snacks. Lunch is not provided. Participants can apply for one or both sessions.

For more information on the GYC Service Learning Camp, call 336-373-4351.

