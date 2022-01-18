News Release: Teen Auditions for “The Tempest” Scheduled for January 31 and February 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Teen Auditions for “The Tempest” Scheduled for January 31 and February 1

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2022) – Creative Greensboro, in collaboration with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, will hold auditions for a teen production of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” from 5-8 pm, January 31 and February 1 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Auditions must be scheduled in advance. To make an appointment, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

Creative Greensboro and Shared Radiance seek a diverse cast of teens ages 12-18 to audition with prepared, one-minute monologues. If the performer wishes to audition for the musical ensemble or contribute musical talent, they must prepare 16 bars of a song and bring their own accompaniment or perform acapella. Performers should also be prepared to cold-read from provided scenes. Scripts are available prior to auditions by emailing Creative Greensboro Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Shakespeare’s romance play, “The Tempest,” takes the audience to a deserted island and the world of Prospero, a former duke and now sorcerer, and his daughter Miranda. Others on the island include Caliban, a native of the island, and Ariel, a spirit, who assists Prospero with his magic as he conjures a storm that washes his scheming brother and other royals to the island for a swashbuckling tale of revenge, forgiveness, and redemption.

In-person rehearsals will be on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances on March 11-13. Rehearsals and performances will adhere to all current COVID-19 safety protocols including mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.

“In many ways, our upcoming partnership with Shared Radiance on “The Tempest” is a complete manifestation of our mission. Partnerships like this allow us to combine our resources for a product that is greater than what either of us could do individually. Along the way, we hope to introduce a new set of Greensboro families to the work of Shared Radiance,” said Creative Greensboro Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal.

The overall mission of Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company is to entertain, enlighten, educate and explore experiential and interactive theater through the works of Shakespeare and beyond. During SRPAC productions, audience members often travel through parks and public places following the actors from scene to scene. SRPAC also produces a 50-minute Shakespeare Compilation that is performed in schools across North Carolina. SRPAC is dedicated to outreach, education, and creating quality experiences for every audience member.

