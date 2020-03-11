News Release: Teen Auditions for ‘Acting Can Be Murder” Will Be March 30-31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Teen Auditions for ‘Acting Can Be Murder’ Will Be March 30-31
GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2020) – The Drama Center will hold auditions for “Acting Can Be Murder” from 5:30-7 pm Monday, March 30, and Tuesday, March 31 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
The show has roles for actors 13-18. There will be cold readings from the script. Perusal scripts can be checked out on request.
“Acting Can Be Murder” is a knock-out, door-slamming farce. Dolores Gordon is always cast as the understudy in the local community theater. She decides the only way to stardom is to murder the lead actress. So she does, or thinks she does! Show dates are May 7-10.
For more information, go to www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call 336-335-6426.
