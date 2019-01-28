News Release: Sustainability is Topic of February 2 Comprehensive Plan Discussion

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Sustainability is Topic of February 2 Comprehensive Plan Discussion

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2019) – Sustainability perspectives are being integrated into the City’s new Comprehensive Plan’s goals and strategies and the public is invited to attend a community conversation about this on February 2.

The meeting is from 1:30-4 pm Saturday, February 2, at the Nussbaum Room, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., and will be conducted like a café style conversation.

Sustainability is a comprehensive way of thinking about, creating and implementing plans. Greensboro is taking this approach by addressing these three perspectives throughout the Comprehensive Plan:

· Environmental Stewardship – Taking care of our natural resources and the natural systems that support all living things.

· Social Equity – Ensuring that all residents benefit from fair and just treatment in the distribution of public services and have a voice in governance.

· Economic Resilience – Building our local economy to withstand and adjust to disruptions and changes in the regional, national, and global economy.

The February 2 meeting is a continuing part of a multi-phased process called PLANIT GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/planitgso>. The process is designed to help City staff create a new Comprehensive Plan using residents’ thoughts and ideas to do so. A comprehensive plan establishes a vision for the future of a city and then is used as a road map to guide a municipality’s investments, development and growth. The City’s current Comprehensive Plan is 15-years-old.

