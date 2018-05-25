News Release: Suspect in Hidden Lake Court Homicide Charged

Suspect in Hidden Lake Court Homicide Charged

GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2018) – Today Police have charged Jonyle Laquan Riddick, B/M 26 with the following offenses, First Degree Murder, Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill, First Degree Kidnapping, First Degree Burglary, Felony Conspiracy, Discharging a Firearm Inside an Enclosure, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Riddick has also been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. All the charges stem from the May 19, incident at 716 Hidden Lake Court.

On May 19, police responded to a shooting call at 716 Hidden Lake Court in Greensboro. Upon arrival police located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims Pamela Crumpton Hooks, 34 was transported to a local hospital where she died of an apparent gunshot wound.

The second victim Riddick shot multiple times at the home was one of the alleged robbers. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.