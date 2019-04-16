News Release: Suspect in Bank Robbery Arrested

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Suspect in Bank Robbery Arrested

GREENSBORO, NC (April 16, 2019) – At 1:44 p.m., Greensboro Police Officers were dispatched to First National Bank, 3202 Randleman Road in reference to a bank robbery. An unknown subject entered the bank demanding money then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police responding to the location located and stopped the suspect and took him into custody a short distance from the Bank. Philip Justus Inyama, B/M 26, of Greensboro, was taken into custody without incident. Inyama was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

