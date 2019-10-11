News Release: Suspect in Ahlora Lindiment Case Identified

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police Identify Suspect in Ahlora Lindiment Abduction Case

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department has identified the suspect in the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment. The suspect is identified as N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, B/F 22, of Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department is continuing the investigation to locate Lancaster and is encouraging anyone that comes in contact with or may have information about her location to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, or dial 911. Lancaster is wanted for the abduction of the 3 year old Ahlora Lindiment October 9, 2019. She has pending charges of First Degree Kidnapping.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ndenezsia Lancaster is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or 911. She is a black female in her 20’s with a medium complexion, 5’6″, approximately 135 pounds. Her hair was in a short ponytail.

Ahlora Lindiment was safely located on October 10, 2019 in Greensboro and reunited with her family.

