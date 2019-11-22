News Release: Suspect Identified From Business 85 Incident

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

UPDATE (Nov. 22): Police have identified the suspect in this incident as Julius Moncre Williams, B/M 38, of Charlotte, NC. In this incident, Williams is currently charged with Attempted First Degree Murder. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues. Williams remains under guard while receiving medical treatment.

Suspect in Custody Following Officer Involved Shooting on Business 85

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 20, 2019) – At approximately 3:30 p.m. officers with the Greensboro Police Department Traffic Safety Unit were conducting a speed enforcement operation on Business 85 northbound at Holden Road. Officers attempted to stop a gray Toyota pickup truck operating in a careless and reckless manner and at a high rate of speed. The driver refused to stop, continuing at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control, striking at least one other vehicle before running off the roadway.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver shot at officers. An officer returned fire striking the suspect at least once. Officers took the suspect into custody and rendered aid before he was transported to a local hospital. The suspect is currently in serious but stable condition. The officers were not injured and as is standard protocol the officers were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division and Criminal Investigations Division are conducting internal and criminal investigations to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. As is departmental policy both officers involved in this incident will be placed on administrative duty.

