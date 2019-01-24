News Release: Surveillence Photos From West Market Commercial Robbery

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Update: Police are looking to identify the person in surveillance photos from the robbery at Bender’s Tavern located at 4517-A West Market St. If anyone recognizes the person in these photos they should call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 24, 2019) – At approximately 11:11am Greensboro Police responded to 4517-A West Market St., Bender’s Tavern, on a reported robbery of the business. An unidentified male suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the business and demanded money. The suspect was described as a black male, wearing gold or black colored eyeglasses, a black hat, and a red shirt. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store on foot toward Westgate Dr.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

