News Release: Summit Avenue Ramp to Murrow Boulevard Closes December 11

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Summit Avenue Ramp to Murrow Boulevard Closes December 11

GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2019) – Beginning Wednesday morning, December 11, the southbound ramp from Summit Avenue feeding onto Murrow Boulevard will be closed permanently. Access to Murrow from Summit will now be at Summit’s intersection with SECU Boulevard.

The new traffic pattern is due to the current phase of construction of the Downtown Greenway<downtowngreenway.org/update-on-design-and-construction/> at that site.

Street signs will be in place and motorists should use caution when approaching the work area.

