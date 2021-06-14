News Release: Summit Avenue Lane Closures Set for June 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Summit Avenue Lane Closures Set for June 16

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2021) – Beginning at 7 am Wednesday, June 16, eastbound lanes of Summit Avenue between SECU Boulevard and Percy Street will be closed due to roadway paving. The job is expected to be complete by 4 pm that day. Motorists should expect delays in that area or use alternate routes.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.