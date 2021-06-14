News Release: Summit Avenue Lane Closures Set for June 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Summit Avenue Lane Closures Set for June 16
GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2021) – Beginning at 7 am Wednesday, June 16, eastbound lanes of Summit Avenue between SECU Boulevard and Percy Street will be closed due to roadway paving. The job is expected to be complete by 4 pm that day. Motorists should expect delays in that area or use alternate routes.
