News Release: Summit Avenue Lane Closures Begin April 21

Summit Avenue Lane Closures Begin April 21
GREENSBORO, NC (April 19, 2022) – Beginning Thursday morning, April 21, all Summit Avenue lanes except one eastbound lane between Yanceyville Street and Murrow Boulevard will be closed for installation of sewer and stormwater lines.
Motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area or follow marked detour signs. Work is expected to continue for six weeks, weather-permitting.
