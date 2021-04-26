News Release: Summit Avenue/Brightwood School Road Area Lane Closures Begin April 26

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Summit Avenue/Brightwood School Road Area Lane Closures Begin April 26

GREENSBORO, NC (April 26, 2021) – Beginning Monday, April 26, and continuing through Thursday, April 29, the City is inspecting sewer lines using closed circuit television (CCTV) technology on Summit Avenue, Brightwood School Road, Pineneedle Drive and Lees Chapel Road. Occasional lane closures will take place periodically each day from 9 am to 3 pm. See the schedule below and the map for locations.

* April 26 through April 27:

* Summit Avenue from Helen Road to Brightwood School Road

* Pineneedle Drive from Summit Avenue to Wheatfield Drive

* April 28 through April 29:

* Lees Chapel Road from Southern Webbing Mill Road to Brightwood School Road

* Brightwood School Road from Lees Chapel Road to Summit Avenue

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

This job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/sewer-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

