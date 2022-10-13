News Release: Summit Avenue and Yanceyville Street Lane Closures Begin October 17

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jason Geary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2883

Summit Avenue and Yanceyville Street Lane Closures Begin October 17

GREENSBORO, NC (October 13, 2022) – Beginning Monday, October 17, sections of lanes will be closed at various times on Summit Avenue between Murrow Boulevard and Bessemer Avenue, and on Yanceyville Street between Fifth Avenue and E. Lindsay Street. Sections will be closed as needed to mill the existing road surface to prepare it for the final paving. Detours signs will be provided for the closed areas, which will be opened back up for traffic immediately after those areas are milled.

Access to businesses and residences in the area will not be affected. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 21. This work is part of the Summit Avenue Streetscape Project.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>