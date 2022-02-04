News Release: Summit Avenue and Yanceyville Street Lane Closures Begin February 7

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Summit Avenue and Yanceyville Street Lane Closures Begin February 7

GREENSBORO, NC (February 4, 2022) – Beginning at 9 am Monday, February 7, all outbound (northeast) lanes of Summit Avenue between Percy and Yanceyville streets will be closed to through-traffic for installation of a new sewer line. Inbound lanes will remain open. (See Detour Map A.) This job is expected to take about eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Also beginning at 9 am Monday, February 7, southbound lanes Yanceyville Street at its intersection with Summit Avenue will be closed for about two days to connect the new sewer line with an existing line. When this work is complete, Yanceyville Street will reopen while the section of Summit listed above remains closed. (See Detour Map B.)

Detour signs will be posted in both areas. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays. Residents and businesses located in the construction areas will have access to their properties.

