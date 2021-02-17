News Release: Summit Avenue and Cody Avenue Hit and Run Arrest

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe For All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE (2/17): Greensboro Police have charged Eugene Alexander Day, 41 years old of Greensboro, in this incident. Day is charged with Felony Hit & Run with Serious Injury or Death, Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Insurance Fraud. Day was booked into the Guilford County Jail with a $20,000 bond.

Summit Avenue and Cody Avenue Fatal Hit and Run Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (February 2, 2021) – On February 1, at approximately 8:30 pm Jonathan Emmanuel Smith, 26 years old of Greensboro, was walking on Summit Avenue near Cody Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene. A witness described a white truck leaving the scene north on Summit Avenue. Preliminary Examination of the debris appeared to indicate a Ford or Dodge vehicle.

Mr. Smith was transported to a local hospital where he died of the injuries sustained in the crash. The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction team is conducting the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.