News Release: Summer Swim Lessons Registration Now Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tanner Deisch

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7501

Summer Swim Lessons Registration Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (May 9, 2019) – This summer Greensboro Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Swim Fanatics Swim Club, will offer swim lessons for children at all four outdoor City pools. Warnersville, Peeler and Lindley pools will also each have a swim team. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/swim<www.greensboro-nc.gov/swim> to register and for detailed program descriptions, times and dates.

Lessons

Cost: $160-$200 per 10-class session

Ages: 4 months and up

Sessions: June 10 to July 18; July 22 to August 22; June 8 to August 23

All classes are taught by USA Swimming certified coaches with a maximum of six students per instructor. Swimmers are grouped by age and ability, with instruction ranging from water safety awareness for infants to stroke development for stronger swimmers. There are also special classes for children with disabilities. Class times vary by location.

Summer League Swim Teams

Cost: $175 per child for the season, or $155 for more than one child in the family

Ages: 5-18

Season: June 10 to August 2

All classes are taught by USA Swimming certified coaches. Swimmers will develop skills throughout the summer with regular practice and competition. Swim meets will be held at Lindley Pool July 12, 19, 26, and August 2. Scholarships are available for families who need financial assistance. Inquire when filling out the registration and consent form.

For registration assistance and program information, contact Anitra Fulton at Swim Fanatics Swim Club, 336-287-6109 or contactus@swimfanatics.com<mailto:contactus@swimfanatics.com>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.