News Release: Summer Splash Series for Children with Disabilities Beginning June 12

Summer Splash Series for Children with Disabilities Beginning June 12
GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) Unit will offer free sprayground sessions at Barber Park for families who have children with disabilities throughout the summer.
The Summer Splash series will take place from 9:30-11 am, 1500 Barber Park Dr., June 12, July 10, and August 7. Space is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-373-2735.
