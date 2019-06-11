News Release: Summer Splash Series for Children with Disabilities Beginning June 12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sharon Williams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2954

Summer Splash Series for Children with Disabilities Beginning June 12

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) Unit will offer free sprayground sessions at Barber Park for families who have children with disabilities throughout the summer.

The Summer Splash series will take place from 9:30-11 am, 1500 Barber Park Dr., June 12, July 10, and August 7. Space is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-373-2735.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.