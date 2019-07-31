News Release: Summer Night Lights August 2 Sportsplex Event Cancelled

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Britt Huggins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7617

Summer Night Lights August 2 Sportsplex Event Cancelled

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2019) – The City of Greensboro’s Summer Night Lights (SNL) event planned for Friday, August 2 at the Greensboro Sportsplex is canceled. The City is committed to offering high quality programs for local youth, so in lieu of the Sportsplex event, Parks and Recreation will have extended open gym hours from 7-11 pm, Friday, August 2 at Lewis, Windsor and Lindley recreation centers. Teens, 13-18, are encouraged to stop by the centers, visit any of the City parks, gardens or lakes, or attend other SNL programs offered this week.

August 1

* Teen Makers, 3 pm, Hemphill Branch Library

* T(w)een Tech: Tensile Structures, 4 pm, Benjamin Branch Library

* “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, 6 pm, Central Branch Library

* Ready Player One, 6 pm, Vance Chavis Branch Library

* Community Art Boxes Poetry Workshop, 6:30 pm, Hemphill Branch Library

August 2

* Game, Geek and Grow, 3:30-5 pm, McGirt-Horton Branch Library

* First Friday Teen Fun Sensory Movie Nite, 5 pm, Central Branch

* Extended Open Gym Hours, 6-11 pm, Lewis, Windsor, and Lindley Recreation Center

SNL is a partnership between Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Greensboro Public Library, and Greensboro Police Department that provides free program and recreation opportunities for teens, 13-18, throughout the summer months. SNL, which began in 2013, has offered more than 700 programs at our libraries and parks and recreation facilities, allowing thousands of youth to have exciting experiences, learn new skills, and hang out with their friends in a supervised environment. City staff will continue to evaluate the SNL program, have further conversations with community partners and refresh the program for next summer.

This summer, more than 150 programs and events have been offered by Parks and Recreation and Greensboro Public Libraries, including photography classes, movie nights, arts and crafts events, cooking classes and poetry workshops.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.