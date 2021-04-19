News Release: Summer Issue of ‘Discover Greensboro’ Magazine Now Available

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Summer Issue of ‘Discover Greensboro’ Magazine Now Available

GREENSBORO, NC (April 19, 2021) – The summertime issue of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s magazine, “Discover Greensboro,” is now available in English and Spanish at www.gsoparksandrec.com<www.gsoparksandrec.com>. The magazine is the definitive guide on everything Parks and Recreation offers, including summer camp options, new programs for teenagers and children 10 and under, and outdoor experiences available citywide.

“We know a lot of Greensboro residents are starting to think about what they can do safely this summer. Parks and Recreation will make it easy on you. We have lots of naturally socially distant things to do at our parks, lakes, and trails. And all our in-person programs and activities are designed to keep everyone safe and healthy all summer long,” said Jennifer Hance, Parks and Recreation outreach and engagement coordinator. “Explore all your options in this issue of ‘Discover Greensboro.’”

“Discover Greensboro” is made possible by local sponsors. To become a “Discover Greensboro” sponsor, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/sponsorships<www.greensboro-nc.gov/sponsorships>.

