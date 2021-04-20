News Release: Summer Cheer Skills Camp Registration Begins May 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Summer Cheer Skills Camp Registration Begins May 10

GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will begin accepting registration for its Summer Cheer Skills Camp for children 5-14 on Monday, May 10 online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/cheerleading<www.greensboro-nc.gov/cheerleading> or in person at the Athletic Division Office by appointment. Contact Assistant Athletic Director Toni Byrd for an appointment at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov>. Registration ends Friday, May 28.

Co-sponsored by NspireD Athletics, the camp meets once a week for three weeks to focus on flexibility, flipping, and tumbling techniques. The cost is $15 and includes a T-shirt. Ages 5-9 will participate from 6:30-7:30 pm, Mondays, June 7, 14, and 21. Ages 10-14 old will participate 6:30-7:30 pm, Tuesdays, June 8, 15, and 22.

The Athletic Department is currently recruiting cheerleading coaches. If you are interested in volunteering or need more information on the cheerleading program, contact Toni Byrd or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecvolunteer<www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecvolunteer>.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/cheerleading<www.greensboro-nc.gov/cheerleading> for more information.

