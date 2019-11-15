News Release: Streets Closed November 16 and 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Streets Closed November 16 and 20
GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2019) – The following streets will be closed in the coming week:
– Elm Street between Washington Street and McGee Street, from 7 am to 5 pm, Saturday, November 16 for a crane to be set up.
– Country Club Drive between Carlisle Road north and Carlisle Road south between 9 am and 4 pm, Wednesday, November 20, for tree removal.
