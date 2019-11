News Release: Streets Closed November 16 and 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246

Streets Closed November 16 and 20

GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2019) – The following streets will be closed in the coming week:

– Elm Street between Washington Street and McGee Street, from 7 am to 5 pm, Saturday, November 16 for a crane to be set up.

– Country Club Drive between Carlisle Road north and Carlisle Road south between 9 am and 4 pm, Wednesday, November 20, for tree removal.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.