News Release: Streets Closed August 1-3

Streets Closed August 1-3
GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2020) – The following streets will be closed in the coming days:
* February One Place, from Elm Street to Greene Street, from 7 am to 12 pm, Saturday, August 1, for the replacement of an air conditioner.
* Elm Street, from Market Street to February One Place, from 9 am to 12 pm, Monday, August 3, for the replacement of an air conditioner.
* Bedstone Drive, from Millshire Court to Griffins Knoll Court, from 9 am to 12 pm, Monday, August 3, for lumber delivery and truss setting for new single family home.
