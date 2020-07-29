News Release: Streets Closed August 1-3

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246

Streets Closed August 1-3

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2020) – The following streets will be closed in the coming days:

* February One Place, from Elm Street to Greene Street, from 7 am to 12 pm, Saturday, August 1, for the replacement of an air conditioner.

* Elm Street, from Market Street to February One Place, from 9 am to 12 pm, Monday, August 3, for the replacement of an air conditioner.

* Bedstone Drive, from Millshire Court to Griffins Knoll Court, from 9 am to 12 pm, Monday, August 3, for lumber delivery and truss setting for new single family home.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.