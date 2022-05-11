News Release: Street Resurfacing Projects Continue May 12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Andy Vincent

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2336

Street Resurfacing Projects Continue May 12

GREENSBORO, NC (May 11, 2022) – Sections of Greensboro are undergoing various stages of street resurfacing that will affect traffic flow in those areas. Specific streets affected, when and for what are listed below. These jobs are part of the City’s 2022 Resurfacing project<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=52682&t=637874245565629858> and will be publicized every Wednesday until complete.

Projects for May 12-13

~ Ardmore Drive between E. Florida Street and McConnell Road – Milling

o Alternate lanes will be closed Thursday and Friday, May 12-13, from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Overlook Street between N. Tremont Drive and W. Friendly Avenue – Paving

o Alternate lanes will be closed Thursday and Friday, May 12-13, from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Villa Drive between Overlook Street and N. Tremont Drive – Paving

o Alternate lanes will be closed Thursday and Friday, May 12-13, from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ N. Tremont Drive between Mimosa Drive and W. Florida streets – Paving

o Alternate lanes will be closed Thursday and Friday, May 12-13, from 7 am to 6 pm.

Projects for May 16-17

~ McConnell Center Drive between McConnell Road and end of cul-de-sac – Milling

o Alternate lanes will be closed Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Cornwallis Drive between Fairfield and Lafayette avenues – Paving

o Alternate lanes will be closed Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, from 7 am to 6 pm.

Projects for May 18-19

~ McConnell Center Drive between McConnell Road and end of cul-de-sac – Paving

o Alternate lanes will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, May 18-19, from 7 am to 6 pm.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid work areas or follow detour signs and adhere to traffic flagger directions.

Work schedules for each job are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

