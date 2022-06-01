News Release: Street Resurfacing Projects Continue June 2-8

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Street Resurfacing Projects Continue June 2-8

GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2022) – Sections of Greensboro are undergoing various stages of street resurfacing that will affect traffic flow in those areas. Specific streets affected, when and for what are listed below. These jobs are part of the City’s 2022 Resurfacing project<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=52682&t=637874245565629858> and will be publicized every Wednesday until complete.

Projects for Thursday, Friday and Monday, June 2, 3 and 6

~ Holden Road between Patterson and Market streets – Paving

o Alternate northbound lanes will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm.

~ Holden Road between Market and Patterson streets – Milling

o Alternate southbound lanes will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm.

Projects for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7-8

~ Ridgemore Court from Kildare Woods Drive to end of cul-de-sac – Milling

o Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Carissa Court from Kildare Woods Drive to end of cul-de-sac – Milling

o Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Kildare Woods Court from Kildare Woods Drive to end of cul-de-sac –

Milling

o Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Kildare Woods Drive from Mackay Road to the dead end – Milling

o Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Holden Road from Market to Patterson streets – Paving

o Alternate southbound lanes will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid work areas or follow detour signs and adhere to traffic flagger directions.

Work schedules for each job are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

