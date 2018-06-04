News Release: Storm Damage Collection Changes for Tornado-Affected Properties

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Marriott
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7612
Storm Damage Collection Changes for Tornado-Affected Properties
GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2018) – Beginning Tuesday, June 5, the City of Greensboro requests that residents in the tornado-affected area with large amounts of storm damage debris call the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-2489 to schedule a pickup. Demolition and construction debris should be put in a separate pile than yard waste debris for collection. Yard waste and construction debris that is properly prepared will be collected by the City on residents’ regular collection day.
As a reminder, the yard waste preparation rules
* Yard waste can be bagged in clear, plastic bags or put in a 32-gallon trash can.
* Yard waste can be tied together in bundles no longer than five feet long.
* Cans and bundles should weigh no more than 50 pounds.
