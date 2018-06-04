News Release: Storm Damage Collection Changes for Tornado-Affected Properties

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Marriott

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7612

Storm Damage Collection Changes for Tornado-Affected Properties

GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2018) – Beginning Tuesday, June 5, the City of Greensboro requests that residents in the tornado-affected area with large amounts of storm damage debris call the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-2489 to schedule a pickup. Demolition and construction debris should be put in a separate pile than yard waste debris for collection. Yard waste and construction debris that is properly prepared will be collected by the City on residents’ regular collection day.

As a reminder, the yard waste preparation rules are as follows:

* Yard waste can be bagged in clear, plastic bags or put in a 32-gallon trash can.

* Yard waste can be tied together in bundles no longer than five feet long.

* Cans and bundles should weigh no more than 50 pounds.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.