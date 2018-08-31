News Release: Step Clubs Accepting New Members 12 to 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Step Clubs Accepting New Members 12 to 16
GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2018) – The Gamma Pi Rho Step Club is enrolling new members, ages 12 to 16, for clubs at Peeler and Warnersville recreation centers. The cost is $10 per participant for the full season. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/step
Club meetings will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 18 to November 7. The club is a non-competitive outlet that will help youth establish, develop, and reinforce leadership, encouragement, teamwork and respect.
To register in person or for more information, contact a participating recreation center: Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave., 336-373-5871 or Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St., 336-272-5871.
