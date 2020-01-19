News Release: Steak N Shake Discharge Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Police Investigating Discharge at Steak N Shake

GREENSBORO, NC (January 19, 2020) – At approximately 2:43 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to Steak N Shake located at 4409 W. Wendover Avenue in reference to a Discharge of Firearm call. During a brief disorder between two males inside of the restaurant a handgun was discharged. An off duty Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputy who was patronizing the restaurant was able to intervene and detain both parties until police arrival. No one was struck by the discharge and the two males involved in the disorder were each injured. Both injured parties were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police charged Leon Emanuel Rich, B/M 59, of Greensboro with Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Police Charged Quincy Wayne Dowdy, B/M 42, of Greensboro with Assault Inflicting Serious Injury. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

