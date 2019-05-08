News Release: Stay in-the-know about Water/Sewer Rehab Projects

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jana Stewart

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-412-6314

Stay in-the-know about Water/Sewer Rehab Projects

GREENSBORO, NC (May 8, 2019) – Did you know there are nearly 3,000 miles of City-maintained water and sewer lines in Greensboro? And, some of them are almost 100 years old and in need of upgrading.

That’s why for several years, the City has conducted a Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program funded by your water and sewer rates.

In recognition of this week being national Drinking Water Week, the City’s Water Resources Department has implemented several plans to better communicate to you about these projects. The main source of information is the City’s website.

At www.greensboro-nc.gov/Rehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Rehab>, you will find links to:

* Advantages to the rehab program

* Lists of current rehab projects and interactive maps showing what jobs are currently in progress

* Details about how rehab projects may affect you

* An outline of when and how you will be notified about projects in your immediate area

* Phone numbers for who to call for more information about a project

* Information about rehab methods the City and its contractors use.

At www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterRehab> and www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab<www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab> you will also find links to an interactive map that shows the location of planned and proposed rehab projects throughout Greensboro.

You may also sign up to receive automatic e-mail notifications about when a rehab job closes an intersection, road or lane in Greensboro, and a variety of other topics. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/e-Notify<www.greensboro-nc.gov/e-Notify> to sign up in the News section of the page for “Road Closings/Traffic Alerts.”

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.