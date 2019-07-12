News Release: Start Smart Flag Football for Kids 3-5 Begins August 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Start Smart Flag Football for Kids 3-5 Begins August 19

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2019) – Registration begins July 15 for Greensboro Parks and Recreation Start Smart flag football for kids 3-5. The cost is $30 per child for a six-week session. There are two sessions available: Mondays, 6-7 pm, at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd., beginning August 19, and Tuesdays, 6-7 pm, at Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St., beginning August 20. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart<www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart>.

Start Smart Flag Football teaches pre-school aged kids the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play. Each week will focus on a different skill development. Children must participate with a parent or other adult. Parks and Recreation also offers Start Smart Basketball and Baseball throughout the year.

For more information, contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov>.

