News Release: Start Smart Basketball for Kids 3-6 Begins July 28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jacob Neal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3272

Start Smart Basketball for Kids 3-6 Begins July 28

GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2020) – Registration is now underway for Greensboro Start Smart basketball for kids ages 3-6, begin. The cost is $15 per child for a three-week session, 6-7 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning July 28. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart<www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart>. Sessions will be held via Zoom.

Start Smart Basketball teaches pre-school aged kids the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play. Each week will focus on a different skill development. Children must participate with a parent or other adult.

For more information, contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.