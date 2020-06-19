News Release: Start Smart Baseball Begins July 7

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Trey Godette

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7961

Start Smart Baseball Begins July 7

GREENSBORO, NC (June 19, 2020) – Parks and Recreation will host virtual Start Smart Baseball for children 3-5 years old from 6-7 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 7-23, via Zoom. The cost is $15 per child. Register now<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=ATHSSBSP>.

Children will develop proper motor skills for baseball and build confidence. Adult participation is required. For an additional $36 fee, families can purchase a player pack that includes a participant manual, one bat and ball set, a baseball glove, and two Koosh balls.

This program is part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/covid-19-information-and-updates/play-at-home>, a collaboration between Creative Greensboro, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Greensboro Parks and Recreation offering virtual or social distancing experiences. See more programs at www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.

