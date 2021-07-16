News Release: Starboard Drive Closed July 20-23

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Starboard Drive Closed July 20-23
GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2021) – Beginning at 8 am, Tuesday, July 20 until 5 pm, Friday, July 23, 6005 Starboard Drive will be closed for pipe installation. Motorists should use an alternate route during that time.
# # #
