News Release: Starboard Drive Closed July 20-23

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: William Mitchell

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-382-8367

Starboard Drive Closed July 20-23

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2021) – Beginning at 8 am, Tuesday, July 20 until 5 pm, Friday, July 23, 6005 Starboard Drive will be closed for pipe installation. Motorists should use an alternate route during that time.

