News Release: Spring Recycling Rodeo will be April 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tori Carle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2053

Spring Recycling Rodeo will be April 27

GREENSBORO, NC (April 25, 2019) – The City of Greensboro and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have partnered together to provide a drop-off event for hard to recycle items from 8 am to 2 pm, Saturday, June 27, at 2715 Horse Pen Creek Rd. This event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County Residents.

Items that will be collected at this event:

* Paper for shredding (sensitive documents only)

* Household hazardous waste, such as batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, or gasoline

* Electronic waste, such a mobile phones, computers, hard drives, monitors or televisions

The City’s recycling education team will provide information about recycling and waste reduction. Wondering if something is a household hazardous waste or electronic item that will be accepted? Download our GSO Collects App to use the Waste Wizard find out what goes where. You can also use the Waste Wizard and other features online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.